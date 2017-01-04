January training for CASA

By volunteering a few hours a week, you can make a difference for a child in foster care in 2017! You do not have to be a lawyer or social worker to volunteer as a Court Appointed Special Advocate. CASA volunteers are everyday people, trained by CASA and then appointed by judges to advocate for the safety of children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect.

Advocates speak up for the best interest of children and teens in the courtroom, in the classroom, and in the community. Advocates are fully supported by a staff supervisor and are part of a team that works in the best interests of the child.

A CASA volunteer spends time with his or her child each week, offering friendship and emotional support while helping the child rebuild trust and self-esteem, as well as gathering information from everyone involved in the child’s case. Although there is a great need for bilingual and male volunteers, we always encourage people from all cultures and professions and of all ethnic and educational backgrounds to learn more.

For many children, their CASA volunteer will be the one consistent adult presence in their lives. For many volunteers, CASA is a life-changing experience that brings personal fulfillment, as well as making a positive contribution in our community.

The deadline to apply for the next training session is January 17

Upcoming Informational sessions are:

Friday, January 6, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Surf City Coffee, located at 9105 Soquel Dr. in Aptos

Tuesday, January 10, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Live Oak Family Resource Center, located at 1740 17th Ave. in Santa Cruz

Wednesday, January 11, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at CASA, located at 813 Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville

Thursday, January 12, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at The Buttery, located at 702 Soquel Ave. in Santa Cruz

RSVP for an information session at www.tinyurl.com/CASAorientation

•••

For more information contact Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Cruz County www.casaofsantacruz.org • Phone: (831) 761-2956