WEEKENDS: Guided Wildlife Tours at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley CA 12:30 p.m. The 90-minute walking tour covers slightly more than a half-mile through this premier birding spot that highlights migratory waterfowl and other wetland wildlife. Tours are cancelled in the event of heavy rain. No reservations are necessary for groups of fewer than 20 people.

This land is part of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Lands Pass Program and its associated fee-for-use requirement.

For more information on the Lands Pass Program, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/lands-pass. For more information on the tours, please call (530) 846-7505 or email lori.dieter@wildlife.ca.gov

WEEKENDS: Ecological Reserve Tours at Elkhorn Slough Volunteers lead walks every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Binoculars and bird books are available for the public to borrow at no cost.

The visitor center and main overlook are fully accessible. The day use permit fee is $4.12 per person, ages 16 and older (permits may be purchased on-site). Groups of five should please notify staff that they are coming and groups of 10 or more can request a separate tour. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/elkhorn-slough-er

January 29 — California Elk Plan Draft Public Comment Deadline. CDFW has released a draft of the Statewide Elk Conservation and Management Plan for public review and comment. The plan provides guidance and direction to help set priorities for elk management efforts statewide. All public comments should be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 29. Comments may be submitted online at elkmanagementplan@wildlife.ca.gov, or can be mailed to: California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Wildlife Branch, Attn: Joe Hobbs, 1812 Ninth Street, Sacramento, CA 95811. For more information, please visit https://cdfgnews.wordpress.com/2017/11/21/california-elk-plan-draft-now-available-for-public-comment.

January 30 — Northern Spotted Owl Stakeholder Forum, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Resources Building First Floor Auditorium, 1416 Ninth Street, Sacramento CA. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection will join CDFW, other agencies, and members of the public to discuss the northern spotted owl. The meeting is open to the public and is also available via webinar. For more information please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/timber or email amanda.culpepper@wildlife.ca.gov