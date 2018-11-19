Jacob’s Heart Holiday Hearts

SHARE SOME HOLIDAY JOY

HOLIDAY HEARTS ADOPT-A-FAMILY PROGRAM

Bring joy to children and teens with cancer during the holiday season Jacob’s Heart will be serving more local families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses than ever before. For some of these families, it could be their last holiday togeth er. For all of them, the struggles of managing care for a child with a life-threatening illness is overwhelming. Please consider making the holidays brighter for these children and their families by supporting Holiday Hearts, Jacob’s Heart’s Adopt-a-Family Program.

The 2018 holiday season begins this Sunday 11/18 with Miracle on 41st Holiday Event, at the Capitola Mall. Come watch Ballet performances, Happily Ever Laughter Magic Shows, Join in on Holiday Sing-a-longs, see the amazing Aerial Acrobatics Show, make crafts to bring home, get silly tattoos and twisted balloons, and enjoy the free museum pass to the Santa Cruz Children’s Museum of Discovery, and so much more.

HOLIDAY HEARTS AT THE CAPITOLA MALL Art from the Heart and Gift Card & Toy Drive

This year, our Holiday Hearts Store includes Art from the Heart crafts. Come make a memorable decoration your family will enjoy for years to come. We also welcome donations of gas cards, gift cards and new, unwrapped toys for families in need. Donations can also be dropped off at the Jacob’s Heart Family Center—680 West Beach Street, Watsonville.