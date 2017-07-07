Jack O’Neill Paddle Out Event

A Legend is sculptured with the talents they have been blessed with either by birth or through the opportunities and challenges that life presented them. Our legend, Jack O’Neill, was that gritty salt of the earth sailor & pilot who turned surfing into an international sport because of his innovation.

This Sunday, July 9th, Surf City will honor Jack with the traditional paddle out. Surfers from around the world will gather in their special place to pay homage to Jack O’Neill. For Santa Cruz natives, the paddle out at Pleasure Point will hit close to home, making it uniquely different.

One of the most important accomplishments and his legacy is carried on through the O’Neill Sea Odyssey, a marine and environmental education program that transports students on a catamaran to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

Paddle out for Jack and the O’Neill family to celebrate all that they have done and will continue to do for the future of our oceans.

Jack O’Neill Paddle Out, Pleasure Point Sunday, July 9, 11:00am

East Cliff Drive to Close for the Paddle Out Event

East Clif Drive between 30th Ave. and 41st Ave. will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, July 9, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. to accommodate the Jack O’Neill Memorial Paddle Out.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. The East Cliff Parkway and coastal access points are also likely to be impacted.

For more information on the event, go to: http://us.oneill.com/2017/07/03/jack-oneill-memorial-paddle