J. Guevara Joins SCCHC

Santa Cruz Community Health Centers (SCCHC), a nonprofit provider of high quality, affordable and comprehensive health services to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay, announced J. Guevara has been selected as its new development director. Through its East Cliff Family Health Center and downtown Women’s Health Center, SCCHC is improving the health of nearly 12,000 local residents.

As development director, Mr. Guevara will increase SCCHC’s capacity to develop new partnerships, attract supporters and raise awareness about critical health care issues that impact everyone.

“J.’s extensive experience in community development, marketing, communications and advocacy make him an excellent fit for SCCHC,” said Leslie Conner SCCHC executive director. “He brings a deep commitment to our mission as we continue to expand, establish a Pediatric Center of Excellence, meet the needs of patients with complex health and psychosocial conditions, and partner with the community to improve health for all, regardless of circumstance.”

Prior to joining SCCHC, Mr. Guevara served as economic development manager for the City of Santa Cruz, where he was responsible for strategic partnerships, community outreach, marketing and crisis management. Prior to that he served as redevelopment manager for the City of Santa Cruz.

Mr. Guevara earned his PhD. and M.A. in literature from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a B.A. in English from San Francisco State University.

The Santa Cruz Women’s Health Center and the East Cliff Family Health Center, SCCHC (a Federally Qualified Health Center) provides comprehensive primary care services in English and Spanish to all ages, genders, ethnicities, abilities and sexual orientations, regardless of their ability to pay.

SCCHC’s health centers deliver high-quality care through compassionate, dedicated medical providers, health educators, and administrative staff. SCCHC’s clinics offer primary care, pediatrics, prenatal care and education, mental health and substance abuse counseling, chronic disease management, health insurance enrollment, and more.

