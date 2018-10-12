It’s Time To Get Vaccinated For The Flu

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY — County of Santa Cruz Public Health urges everyone six months and older to get vaccinated early before the virus starts going around. The flu vaccine helps stop the spread of the flu and protects everyone’s health. The start of the flu season is unpredictable, and the vaccine takes two weeks to become fully effective.

Vaccines are available at doctors’ offices, and many pharmacies provide free and low-cost flu vaccinations to the public.

“Flu shots are the best way to protect yourself, your family, and the community from becoming seriously ill with the flu,” said County Health Officer, Dr. Arnold Leff.

It is important to get the flu vaccine every year because flu strains change over time. Timely flu shots help prevent a disease that hospitalizes hundreds of thousands and kills tens of thousands of Americans every year.

“Vaccination not only reduces the risk of catching the flu, it also reduces the chance that you’ll be hospitalized,” said Public Health Director of Nursing, Jennifer Herrera. “Even if it is not a perfect match for all of this year’s flu strains, the flu vaccine will provide some protection and reduce your chances of needing to be hospitalized if you do get sick.”

People who experience symptoms should stay home for at least 24 hours after their fever goes away. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue. In most cases, people should not visit the emergency room for flu symptoms but may call their doctor. Anyone who is very sick should go to the emergency room for treatment.

Help stop the spread of germs by practicing good hand washing and health habits:

Limit your contact with others and stay home from work or school if you are ill

If you don’t have a tissue to cough into, cover your nose and mouth with your elbow or arm

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based rub

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Certain groups may experience complications from the flu and should contact their healthcare provider immediately. These groups include pregnant women, children younger than five years old, adults 65 and older, and people with chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, and diabetes. Doctors can prescribe antiviral medications that reduce the severity and duration of illness.