“It’s All In The Sauce” Contest is Calling All Cooks!

The 11th Annual Testicle Festival

The very popular “It’s All in the Sauce” Contest held during the annual Testicle Festival is reaching out to all cooks who have a special recipe for dipping sauce. The sauces are prepared to be enjoyed with the Rocky Mountain Oysters.

Anyone interested in competing needs to bring one quart of their sauce to the event by 2:30pm on Saturday, August 24th. Entry forms will be provided at the event. Everyone who attends the event has a chance to vote on their favorite sauce.

The Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee of the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau 11th Annual Testicle Festival will be held Saturday, August 24th at 3p.m. at Estrada’s Deer Camp in Watsonville.

The price that includes the rocky mountain oysters and full chicken barbeque dinner is $50 for adults, $20 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5. The event will have a raffle, live and silent auction as well as a horseshoe contest for adults and children. There will be all-you-can-eat mountain oysters as well as barbeque chicken, salads, bread and dessert. Loretta Estrada will be preparing the Rocky Mountain Oysters and Derek Witmer will be barbequing the chicken. If you haven’t tried a rocky mountain oyster, now is the time!

For tickets, please call the Agri-Culture Office, (831) 722-6622 or go to www.eventbrite.com (search for “11th Annual Testicle Festival” in Watsonville.)