Cabrillo Stage Brings Tony-Winning Play To Life

By Mindy Pedlar

Cabrillo Stage proudly presents INTO THE WOODS, the Tony Award winning classic with book by James Lapine and score by the incomparable Stephen Sondheim.

The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests and is directed and choreographed by long-time favorite Cabrillo Stage Director, Janie Scott. Ms. Scott is especially pleased with the artistic quality of the cast she has assembled.

Renowned actor Andrew Ceglio returns to Cabrillo Stage in the dual roles of Narrator/Mysterious Man and notes the similarities of the characters he plays, describing them both as “manipulators of the story, elusive, peculiar and mystifying.” He seeks to find their human core, “the genuine and sincere aspects that make them relatable to the audience. What makes them tick? What makes them human?”

Andrew feels fortunate to have a long history with INTO THE WOODS, having first played the role of the Baker, and then directing and choreographing the show twice. Not surprisingly, one of his favorite musical numbers is No More, sung by the Baker and the Mysterious Man because it “encapsulates one of the more powerful, universal human themes within the show.”

He believes the audience can expect to see “their favorite fairy tale characters portrayed in a different light and in different circumstances than expected” and hopes they will walk away with “a new perspective on the classic morals that come with these timeless cautionary tales.”

UCSC student Jackson Brivic plays Jack of Jack and the Beanstalk fame. Brivic says his character is “a simple-minded young lad who doesn’t need much to be happy and finds joy in the little that he owns.

He is especially fond of his cow, Milky White.” Jackson, like Jack, is an optimistic sort. “We both see the brighter side of a tough situation and make the most of what we are given.” However, Jack is not the brightest boy and when faced with important life decisions, he often chooses poorly. Jackson gets “endless joy in playing this character” and loves singing his solo, Giants in the Sky.

However, his overall favorite is the song Your Fault stating, “It’s just so much fun to be a part of and I am amazed by the song’s ability to recap all that has happened in the show in just two short minutes.” Jackson reminds us that “you are never too old to wish. Hopes, dreams and wishes are what keep us motivated and youthful.” Yet he cautions, “Just be careful what you wish for because wishes can come true.”

Alice Hughes describes her character, Jack’s Mother as “doting, overbearing and at her wits end with her doltish son, whom she loves dearly. She could also do without his beloved pet cow!”

Hughes is no stranger to Cabrillo Stage and in fact played the Baker’s Wife in Stage’s 1991 production under the baton of founder and long-time Artistic Director Lile Cruse, who passed away last year. For Alice, “that production remains one of the highlights of my performance career. It was my first time working on a Skip Epperson set! Then, as now, the cast was fabulous and I am overjoyed to be a part of recreating this magical show.”

When asked, Alice chose Moments in the Woods as her favorite musical number. She also loves It Takes Two because “Janie’s blocking is so delightful” and No More because of the heartfelt, moving performances of her fellow actors.

Musical Director Daniel Goldsmith brings Sondheim’s complex, yet beautiful score to life. In addition to the gorgeous music and magical sets audiences will experience inspired acting, laughter, tears and the pure enjoyment of live musical theater.

•••

INTO THE WOODS runs July 25 through August 18 at the Cabrillo Crocker Theater, 6500 Soquel Drive in Aptos. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., matinees at 2:00 p.m. Special Children’s Matinee at noon on Thursday, August 9 with backstage tours, orchestra demonstrations and a meet and greet with the cast! Purchase tickets online at www.cabrillostage.com or at the box office 831-479-6154