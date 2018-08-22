International Ocean Film Tour Makes Debut

Presented by Patagonia Santa Cruz

The International Ocean Film Tour presents the captivating sea in all its diversity and beauty. This exclusive program consists of six visually stunning documentary films screening at the Rio Theatre 1205 Soquel Ave, on Sunday, September 8 at 7 p.m.

The International Ocean Film Tour takes the viewer on a wondrous voyage of the cosmic ocean, well beyond ordinary cinema. The protagonists rollick on and under the water, showing what’s possible with a board under their feet, daringly defying the forces of nature, and arousing a desire to heed the call of the sea.

Every year, the International Ocean Film Tour also promotes an environmental policy focus, providing inspiring messages to take action and protect our natural resources. For more information visit riotheatre.com tickets available online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3527783

•••

Film Tour List

The Ocean Rider

En Équilibre Sur L’Océan • (Switzerland, 2017, 35 min)

Around the world in 220 days. Despite being in his landlocked homeland, the Swiss sailor Yvan Bourgnon dreams big. He embarks on a solo trip around the world in his cockpit-less catamaran. No protection against the elements, no crew, and 55,000 kilometers of open water ahead. On his journey, Bourgnon faces storms, pirates, and polluted seas.

VAMIZI

(Mozambique/Sweden, 2016, 24 min)

Off the coast of Mozambique, a pristine and dazzling treasure chest awaits—one of the oldest coral reefs of the planet. But this paradise of biodiversity is under threat. Coral bleaching is a warning sign of global warming.

VAMIZI takes us into the fascinating world of coral reefs and shows what we can protect.

Paradigm Lost

(USA, 2017, 14 min)

Kai Lenny—kite surfer, windsurfer, and big-wave, tow-in, and stand-up paddle surfer—is aptly described as a total waterman. The 25-year-old Hawaiian, who stepped on a surfboard for the first time at the age of five, is regarded as an exceptional talent.

Like no other surfer out there, Lenny thrives on the water, feeling his way into the wind and waves, independent of the equipment. In Paradigm Lost he shows us the ultimate watersports action in a variety of disciplines and in the best spots worldwide!

Water II

(USA, 2017, 5 min)

An ode to waves. Morgan Maassen plunges under the water with his high-contrast, slow-motion camera to show us the world, the waves, and the sea from a new perspective. Water II is Maassen‘s visual declaration of love for his muse, the sea.

The Big Wave Project: A Band Of Brothers

(Australia, 2017, 7 min)

The name, “Nazaré” makes all surfers’ hearts beat faster. The small fishing village on the Atlantic coast of Portugal has become synonymous with gargantuan mountains of water, massive waves that push the world’s big wave elite to its limits.

When the tide is high in Nazaré and sets of Atlantic storms roll onto shore, only the best surfers dare to get in the water. We come aboard for a wild ride with Sebastian Steudtner, Garrett McNamara and Andrew Cotton.

•••

Locally sponsored by Earth, Sea and Sky Vacations, Santa Cruz Waves, Covewater Paddle Surf, Lloyds Tire & Auto Care