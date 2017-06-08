Integrity Automotive Services in Scotts Valley has been in business for over 25 years, so when Preet Grewal bought the shop 14 years ago he knew he had a reputation to maintain. In the auto service industry your reputation is the most important marketing tool you have, and Grewal credits his dedicated staff for keeping their customers happy and safe on the road.

“All of my staff — Nathan, Brandon, Kenny, Elvis, John, Gustavo and Louis — are the driving force behind our success. Without them, Integrity Automotive simply wouldn’t exist,” Grewal said. Together the Integrity Automotive Services team of technicians has over 130 years of experience and they use the latest technology to diagnose and perform all repairs.

Preet and his team of dedicated service technicians pride themselves on being a “one-stop automotive repair shop” meaning they can handle everything from basic services such as an oil change and tire rotation, to advanced maintenance and repair. “Our goal is to service your vehicle quickly and efficiently, meeting or exceeding all of your expectations,” promised Grewal.

Customer comments and reviews of the business have shown that the team at Integrity Automotive Service is living up to the high standards Grewal has set. One on-line reviewer said, “Service is quick, honest, and on one occasion, they properly diagnosed and fixed a problem that a local repair shop caused. In addition, I referred a single mom to Nathan to diagnose her car to see if it was worth fixing. Nathan told her not to spend money fixing the car and he refused to charge her for his time spent. It’s hard to find people with a heart.”

It’s that human touch that makes a good mechanic worth his (or her) weight in gold, and local car owners are fortunate to have such honesty in their midst. In fact, Grewal and his team are not only dedicated to helping people and providing quality repairs “done right the first time” but they are also dedicated to the community in other ways.

“I love to be involved in the community,” Grewal said. With three school aged children – daughters Preeti and Manjeev, 12 and 10, respectively and son Amardeep, 9 – Grewal and his wife, Parminder strive to set a good example for their family and regularly donate to local churches and people in need.

“Ultimately I just love helping people,” Grewal said. “For me, that happens through providing the lowest possible cost by preventing problems, rather than just repairing them.”

Although Grewal comes to the repair business with a background in network engineering, he learned to work on cars by helping his father with minor repairs. “Although I run the business side of the shop — customer service, quality of work, efficiency, et cetera — I have always liked working on cars,” he shared.

One of the things that surprised Grewal the most as a shop owner is the speed at which modern day automotive technology changes. “Our team undergoes on-going learning [to keep up with the changes],” he said. “Our ASE Certified technicians are highly experienced and trained to perform auto repair services right the FIRST time. That’s how we’ve earned our reputation for providing unprecedented honest, high quality services, at a fair price.”

Currently, Integrity Automotive Services is the only AAA certified shop in Scotts Valley and offers AAA discounts. They also have ongoing specials such as $10 off an oil change and $20 off smog.

•••

Located at 107-A Whispering Pines Drive in Scotts Valley, you can learn more about Integrity Automotive Service on their website at www.integritycarservice.com or by calling 831-429-9631.