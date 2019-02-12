Integrative Leadership Academy Receives $475K Grant

California Department of Education Helps Local Charter School Project

Integrative Leadership Academy, a non-profit organization working to open a small, project-based middle school in the San Lorenzo Valley, has been approved for grant funding from the California Department of Education’s competitive Charter Schools Grant Program. Based on the strength of its charter petition, ILA is poised to receive $475,000 if its charter petition is approved at the March 7 Santa Cruz County Board of Education meeting.

“Our community has been working very hard to bring a new, project-based middle school to the Santa Cruz Mountains,” ILA Executive Director Nicky Ramos-Beban said. “Receiving this support from CDE reaffirms the strength of our school model and the State’s confidence in our ability to execute it.”

Come and support ILA at the Santa Cruz County Board of Education public hearing on February 21 at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.ilapublicschools.org or call (831) 703-4538