Input Sought For County Parks Strategic Plan

What do YOU want to see in YOUR County Parks?

The Santa Cruz County Parks Department wants to hear from residents as they create the County’s first Strategic Plan to help guide the future of local parks, facilities, coastal access, open spaces, public art and recreation activities in unincorporated areas of the county.

County parks provide substantial recreational, cultural, community and economic benefits to County residents of all ages. While the County maintains dozens of parks offering users a variety of activities, the County has never created a community-wide vision to guide the development of parks and park programs to assure that the needs of all residents are met.

“These parks belong to the public, and the community should be involved in creating a vision for the Department,” Santa Cruz County Parks Director Jeff Gaffney said. “Through this process, the public will be a part of envisioning the future of our wonderful local County parks and programs, and help us co-create a healthier, more connected and more vibrant community for all.”

The Parks Department is soliciting public feedback through an online survey and a series of upcoming public meetings. They are located as follows:

San Lorenzo Valley – Wednesday, April 26, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Highlands County Park, 8500 Highway 9, Ben Lomond (map)

Watsonville – Thursday, April 27, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Civic Center Community Room, 275 Main St. (upstairs) (map)

North Coast – Tuesday, May 2, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Pacific Elementary School, 50 Ocean St, Davenport (map)

Aptos – Saturday, May 6, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Aptos Village County Park, 100 Aptos Creek Rd., Aptos (map)

Live Oak – Thursday, May 11, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Community Room at Simpkins Family Swim Center, 979 17th Ave, Santa Cruz (map)

The Parks Department maintains dozens of parks, coastal access points and recreational and historic facilities and has completed several major new parks and improvements, with plans for more in the works. The Department is also responsible for arts and cultural programs (including public art) and activities published in the annual Activity Guide such as trips, classes, after school care, summer camps and recreational activities and also provides fitness, interpretive and volunteer opportunities for children, adults and seniors.

For more information, to take a quick survey, give feedback about Santa Cruz County Parks’ programs, activities, and parks, and to sign up for Strategic Plan update go to scparks.com/Home/Parks/StrategicPlan.aspx