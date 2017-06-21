Increase in Number of Cases of Hepatitis A in County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY — Santa Cruz County is experiencing an increase in new cases of Hepatitis A infection. Of concern is the fact that there have been recent, serious and widespread outbreaks of Hepatitis A in other counties. To address this concern the County has been conducting vaccination clinics in the community and working with partners in an effort to reach those most at risk.

“We are partnering with the community to ensure the people most at risk, particularly the homeless, have access to the hepatitis A vaccine,” said Arnold S. Leff, MD, County Public Health Officer. “We’ve increased our outreach to vulnerable populations and have worked to make information available. We are strongly encouraging people who are at risk to check with their health care providers and get vaccinated for hepatitis A.”

Having sexual contact or sharing drugs with someone who is infected can spread Hepatitis A. Those most at risk include: travelers to areas with high or intermediate rates of endemic Hepatitis A; men who have sex with men; users of injection and non-injection illegal drugs; persons with clotting factor disorders; and household members or caregivers of persons infected with Hepatitis A. Hepatitis A can also be spread through contaminated food or water.

Hepatitis A symptoms include jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, and light-colored stools. Symptoms usually appear over a number of days and last from two to six months and can cause liver failure and even death.

To prevent the spread of hepatitis A:

Get the hepatitis A vaccination

Wash your hands frequently, especially after using the bathroom or changing diapers, and before handling food

Do not have sex with someone who has a Hepatitis A infection

Use your own towels, toothbrushes and eating utensils

Don’t share food, drinks or smokes with other people.

Check your hepatitis A vaccination status and talk to their health care providers about the risks for hepatitis A. Persons planning an international trip should check the CDC Travelers’ Health website (https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel) to see if hepatitis A vaccination is recommended for the intended destinations.

For persons without health insurance, vaccine is available at County Clinics. For a list of locations, visit http://www.santacruzhealth.org/ For additional information, please visit www.SantaCruzHealth.org/HepA.