Sponsored by Santa Cruz County Water & Environmental Agencies

As part of a national campaign to help raise awareness about the critical importance of water to our everyday lives, water and environmental agencies in Santa Cruz County are sponsoring an “Imagine a Day Without Water” poster contest for local residents.

This contest is open to all ages, to both amateur or professional artists. Participants are encouraged to use their imagination to create a poster conveying the theme “Imagine a Day Without Water”. The winning poster in each of the four categories (elementary school, middle/high school, adult, and people’s choice) will receive a $50 gift card, plus recognition at a special ceremony and public display of their artwork. Submissions are due by Monday, October 2.

This poster contest is part of the third annual “Imagine a Day Without Water” event, a nationwide day of education and advocacy about the value of water. The contest is simple: imagine what our community might look like if there was no water to drink, or to make coffee with. No water to shower, flush the toilet, or do laundry. Hospitals, schools, and businesses would have no water. Firefighters couldn’t put out fires, fish would have no place to swim, and farmers couldn’t water their crops.

Posters must convey the theme, “Imagine a Day Without Water,” and participants can use any medium for their poster (paint, colored pencils, crayons, markers, digital, etc; except no 3-D entries, please). Entry forms and complete contest rules are online at soquelcreekwater.org/poster.

Most Americans take for granted the water systems that bring clean water to and from their homes and businesses. We all turn on the tap and flush the toilet without thinking twice about where that water came from or where it will go. This poster contest is intended to help people of all ages to better understand that water, especially in drought-prone California, is indeed our most precious resource. The fact is a day without water would be nothing short of a humanitarian, political, and economic crisis.

By asking people to imagine what it would be like to have no water for a day, local agencies hope to reinforce the understanding within the community that safe, reliable water and wastewater services are not just important – they are absolutely essential to our everyday quality of life, for our families, our livelihoods, and our future, and they must be protected and enhanced.

The “Imagine a Day Without Water” Poster Contest is co-sponsored by Soquel Creek Water District, San Lorenzo Valley Water District, City of Santa Cruz, City of Watsonville, and the Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County.