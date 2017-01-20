Rockslide Removal at Vinehill Road Saturday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY — The northbound No. 2 lane of northbound Hwy. 17 at Vinehill Road will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 7 am until 4 pm for the emergency removal of mud and rock slide debris.

Caltrans may implement a traffic switch for this roadwork allowing two-way traffic on the southbound lanes of Hwy. 17.

Electronic message boards will be activated to advise travelers about this upcoming roadwork.

Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 30 minutes.

This roadwork will be performed by the Caltrans maintenance team in Santa Cruz.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For lane closure information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Cruz County, residents can call the District 5 toll free number at 1-831-423-0396 or visit our website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#scr.