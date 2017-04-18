Human Race Campaign in Full Swing

Area Non-Profits, Schools and Community Groups are Geared Up For Fundraising Action

Give More, Make Magic, & Grant Wishes is the newest tagline for the 2017 Human Race Walkathon and Fun Run. Participating teams are doing their part to spread the word and to sparkle the town as they ask the community for support.

More than 130 non-profits, schools, and community groups are seeking to raise funds for their community cause during this year’s Human Race campaign. The six-week campaign will culminate on Race Day, Saturday May 13 when more than 2000 individuals are expected to converge along West Cliff Drive for a day of celebration.

Race Day includes a family friendly walkathon and fun run along West Cliff Drive, food, live music and festivities.

“We are thrilled to play on our fairytale theme this year to create a magical day at the Race. Not only can you expect the usual features of a people’s parade of lively costumes and banners, free food, and music along the course but we will also have a post race family friendly fair, and plenty of storybook themed activities for all ages,” states Volunteer Center Human Race Coordinator Spencer Takata.

Between now and race day participating race teams will step out to their community of supporters to ask for financial support. Individuals can simply choose to provide a donation to the cause of their choosing or they can donate and participate on Race Day as well. Over 10,000 donors annually give to participating teams, making the Santa Cruz County Human Race the largest collaborative fundraiser on the central coast. In the last five years alone, event proceeds have infused more than one million dollars into the local service sector.

“It is also worth noting that the Santa Cruz County Human Race hosted by the Volunteer Center, is now in it’s 37th year, and as such is the longest running Human Race event in the country. The Race is a fundraising mainstay for many small to mid-size non-profits in our county and it is excellent resource for non-profit agencies and community groups to reach a level of fundraising success that they could not achieve alone,” states Takata.

“Last year with our new partners, Community Foundation Santa Cruz County, David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and Monterey Peninsula Foundation, we were able to blow all expectations out of the water. With an infusion of incentive funds teams, participants, and sponsors generated an all time high for the race of $370,000,” states Takata.

“We look forward to increasing both the numbers and the fun again this year as we enter into our second year of a three year partnership aimed at doubling the contributions by 2018. Each year this event brings the community together in a joyous fashion to raise needed funds for local organizations and we have a dedicated core of supporters who truly make this an annual event like no other,” continues Takata.

Community members who are interested in providing a donation, joining a team, or walking/running on Race Day can learn more at www.humanracesc.org

For more information contact Volunteer Center Events Coordinator Spencer Takata at 831-427-5070 or humanrace@scvolunteercenter.org.

•••

Race Day Basics

Saturday, May 13. Registration begins at 8 a.m. for the 5-mile walk or run along West Cliff Drive followed by the Human Race After Party. The race begins and ends at 2300 Delaware Ave in Santa Cruz.