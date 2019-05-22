How We Deal With Trauma

By Anna Maletta

Human beings, though sitting on top of the planet’s food chain, are actually quite vulnerable and fragile when exposed to outside forces that can cause a traumatic incident to spiral us out of control.

Some among us, such as firefighters, emergency responders and doctors, go through extensive training to learn how to maintain focus and think on their feet when faced with many unnerving events. But how can we strengthen our ability to face trauma? And what can you do to help yourself and your family keeps calm when a traumatic event hits too close to home?

Keeping stress to a minimum starts with common sense advice like eating healthy, drinking lots of water to keep hydrated, getting quality sleep regularly and doing some type of physical exercise. And this doesn’t mean you have to go to a gym or feel guilty about not doing that. If you often feel anxious, try going for walks in nature, taking a bike ride, or doing yoga, dancing and stretching.

There are also excellent supplements on the market that have been well researched to help keep our emotions from going into overload. The human brain and nervous system require several different kinds of nutrients to function optimally:

Good quality essential fatty acids found in fish oils are excellent for helping to stay focused and keeping emotions in balance. The two fatty acids are EPA, required for the brain’s functions to run smoothly, and DHA, needed to build the actual structure of brain’s cells, which is why pregnant mothers and small children need more DHA than adults. Consuming high quality fish oils daily will keep you focused and calm, and in some countries doctors prescribe them for ADHD and other mood disorders.

Other important nutrients that help combat stress are B-complex vitamins, the amino acids L-theanine, GABA and Tryptophan, which converts into 5-HTP, then serotonin. And my go-to mineral, Magnesium needed for relaxing muscles and to help prevent nervousness and panic.

I’ve also had tremendous success with various homeopathic remedies that come in the little tubes you’ve seen for sale in the health food stores. I always carry a tube of Arnica Montana in my purse and administer it immediately following a physical and/or emotional event that’s taken place. The results have been miraculous when bumps and bruises often disappear or are noticeably lessened.

A couple of other helpful alternatives in my “health bag” are the Bach Flower Remedies; specifically “Rescue Remedy” which is comes in a water-infused dropper bottle or lozenge. I also have used aromatherapy with essential oils in a diffuser. Many of these oils, such a Lavender for calming and soothing and Ylang Ylang to alleviate anger, stress and hypertension can be helpful when dealing with traumatic experiences.

These are only some of many excellent products available that can keep us healthy and prepared when we must face stress and trauma in our lives.

If you feel the need for some professional assistance, I found this link that gives some excellent suggestions for alternative support systems, many available in our own Santa Cruz communities.

