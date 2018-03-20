HopeTHRIFT Opens New Super Center in Watsonville



On March 9, Hope Services opened the doors to a HopeTHRIFT Super Center in Watsonville — An amazing 27,000 square foot thrift store with over 70,000 top-quality, name-brand items including clothing, small appliances, toys, bikes, books, jewelry and more — all at amazing savings — in a clean, bright environment that makes shopping fun. With thousands of new items arriving daily, there’s always something new to discover and enjoy.

HopeTHRIFT is dedicated to not only raising money to support its programs and services, but also to employing people with developmental disabilities in the store, making it a double win for everyone in the community!

Hope Services is the leading provider of services to people with developmental disabilities. For over 66 years, in six Bay Area counties, Hope Services has provided a broad spectrum of services for infants through seniors. The organization currently serves more than 3,900 people and their families with programs such as children’s services, day programs, staffing, mental health services, community living services, and senior services.

Hope Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities; the vision is to promote a common understanding that the world is a better place when people with disabilities are fully integrated into our community and culture.

•••

Store Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.