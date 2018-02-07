Santa Cruz Mayor David Terrazas awarded $29,740 to local nonprofit Hope Services on behalf of the City of Santa Cruz and the Downtown Association’s Parking for Hope Program at the City Council meeting. The check was accepted by Hope Services workers and staff including Program Coordinator David Guarente.

The funds were collected from Dec. 18 through 25 in the fourth annual Parking for Hope downtown holiday parking program. The usual parking rates applied, however, the proceeds from street meters during these eight days were designated for donation to Hope Services, a Santa Cruz organization that provides training and support services to adults with developmental disabilities and has helped to keep downtown streets clean for over 20 years.

Parking for Hope began as a pilot program in 2014 and has been well received by the public. Over $113,000 in total has been donated to Hope Services over four years. The funds increase opportunities for workers who help to keep downtown streets cleaner and welcoming.

“We are grateful for the continued support from the City and all of our downtown community,” said Hope Services Program Coordinator David Guarente. “This past year the funds supported seven workers. Without this, none of these folks would have had a work opportunity of much meaning, not to mention being on the Pacific Garden Mall every day interacting with business owners and the general public as a viable part of the community.”

More information on the holiday parking program can be found at www.cityofsantacruz.com.