Honoring the Life and Work of James Aschbacher

‘Celebrating James’ Free Community Event at Rio Theatre, Saturday, August 25, 6:30 p.m.

A free community celebration of the life of artist James Aschbacher will take place at the Rio Theater in Santa Cruz on Saturday, August 25. The beloved local artist, who passed away unexpectedly in April, was known for his colorful downtown murals, art projects with local school children, and dedication to the arts and fellow artists in Santa Cruz County.

The event will feature guest speakers, music, food, and a champagne toast, to uphold James’ tradition of celebrating every day. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with program at 6:30, followed by time to share fond memories and enjoy refreshments until 9 p.m.

The all-ages event is free thanks to contributors to a GoFundMe campaign established to bring James’ friends, family, and the arts community together to celebrate his life and work.

“There will be a huge hole in the heart of the Santa Cruz arts community without James, and an even more enormous hole in my heart,” said Lisa Jensen, James’ wife of 40 years. “But I want everyone to have a chance to remember him as he was — cracking jokes, making fabulous art (and pizza!), and toasting life with champagne! James thought every day should be a celebration. It certainly was for him!”

Prior to his career in the arts, James spent 16 years as co-proprietor with Joe Ferrara of Atlantis Fantasyworld comic book store. At age 40, and with no previous artistic training, James began to pursue art full-time. Entirely self-taught, his whimsical style featured figures and animals surrounded by borders of colorful glyphs.

James was a popular Open Studios artist for over 25 years and was a longtime chair of the Open Studios Committee at the Arts Council of Santa Cruz County. He inspired and mentored young and emerging artists throughout the county, serving Watsonville and the Pajaro Valley as an active board member of Pajaro Valley Arts, whose recent members’ exhibition, What Nourishes Us, was dedicated to James’ memory.

James left his mark as a muralist on buildings in downtown Santa Cruz and county-wide, and worked with local elementary school 4th and 5th graders to help them paint school murals with their own fanciful creatures. James loved Santa Cruz and the feeling was mutual. Friends and colleagues recall his kindness, generosity, humor, creative spirit, and the twinkle in his eye.

For more information or to volunteer, see the Facebook event, ‘Celebrating James: A Community Event in Honor of James Aschbacher,’ (https://www.facebook.com/events/463985117389718/) or contact Ann Ostermann, 831-251-4626 or inkonherfingers@yahoo.com.

Celebrating: James Aschbacher – A Community Event, Saturday, August 25, 2018. Doors open at 6 p.m., Program starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Avenue Santa Cruz – Free Event

•••

More Info: 831-251-4626 or inkonherfingers@yahoo.com