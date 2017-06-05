Homeless Garden Project Sustain Supper

Technology Evangelist and Author Guy Kawasaki to Speak

On Saturday June 10, the Homeless Garden project will host its first of two annual Sustain Suppers, a farm to table dinner to benefit its education and training programs for individuals experiencing homelessness. The 4:00 – 7:30 p.m. supper will be held on the Homeless Garden Project’s Natural Bridges organic farm, located at Delaware Ave and Shaffer Rd. Well-known local chefs, using produce from the farm, will prepare the 4-course gourmet meal.

“The HGP has been helping people transform their lives by building confidence and skill sets. I look forward to sharing the tools of enchantment to help others to achieve these kinds of results. This is going to be a high-content, high-impact speech—not after-dinner drivel—because the supporters of HGP deserve it,” says keynote speaker for the event, tech evangelist and best selling author Guy Kawasaki.

Currently Guy is the chief evangelist of Canva, an online graphic design tool. Guy Kawasaki is also a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz and an executive fellow of the Haas School of Business (UC Berkeley). He was the chief evangelist of Apple and a trustee of the Wikimedia Foundation. He is also the author of The Art of the Start 2.0, The Art of Social Media, Enchantment, and nine other books.

The Homeless Garden Project’s transitional employment and job training program serves individuals in Santa Cruz County who are experiencing homelessness, have barriers to employment and who wish to reach financial self-sufficiency. For over 27 years, the Homeless Garden Project has helped trainees overcome obstacles to re-entering the workforce and gaining stable housing, graduating more than 650 individuals from the program. In 2016, 91% of HGP graduates attained stable housing and income. By attending their gala supper, you will be helping to support trainees in transforming their lives and gaining the skills they need to build their home in the world.

The evening will feature a tour of the site, musical entertainment, interesting talks and beverages from local purveyors, including wines from Bonny Doon and Burrell School vineyards, as well as tea and coffee from Alta Organic to complement the meal.

Hollins House Chef, John Paul Lechtenberg, will prepare the evening’s exquisite entrée. Gema Cruz from Gabriella Café will prepare fresh, organic salad and Andrea Mollenauer of Lifestyle Culinary Arts will create a variety of creative appetizers. Dinner will be completed with a dreamy dessert from Dave Kumec from Mission Hill Creamery.

Tickets for the June 10th Sustain Supper benefiting Homeless Garden Project’s programs cost $150 at www.homelessgardenproject.org Event volunteers are needed as well and can register online through the link provided.