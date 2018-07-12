Homeless Garden Project Sustain Supper

Update on Pogonip Farm, Homeless Garden Project’s New Permanent Home

On Saturday, July 14 the Homeless Garden Project will host its Sustain Supper, a farm to table dinner to benefit its education and training programs for individuals experiencing homelessness. The 4:00 – 7:30 p.m. supper will be held on the Homeless Garden Project’s Natural Bridges organic farm, located at Delaware Ave and Shaffer Rd. Well-known local chefs, using produce from the farm, will prepare the 4-course gourmet meal.

Attendees will receive an update about Pogonip Farm, the Homeless Garden Project’s new permanent home. Pogonip Farm will be located on nine acres of rolling meadowland within the City of Santa Cruz’s 640-acre Pogonip greenbelt property. A public benefit for the Santa Cruz community, Pogonip Farm will tangibly address homelessness and provide an active presence in the greenbelt that will enhance security in the area.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta will be the featured speaker. Mr. Panetta serves California’s 20th Congressional District, and was sworn in as a member of the 115th Congress on January 3, 2017.

“Congressman Panetta is playing a key role on agriculture, nutrition, and resources as a member of the House Agriculture Committee,” said Mark Lipson, vice president of the board of the Homeless Garden Project and partner at Molino Creek Farm. “He understands that agriculture and food are the foundation of our local economy, and he’s fighting for healthy farm policy that works for everyone.”

As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Congressman Panetta is a leading voice on nutrition, organics, and agriculture research. As a member of the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus, Mr. Panetta is working to promote environmental stewardship and policies that protect the Central Coast.

The Homeless Garden Project’s transitional employment and job training program serves individuals in Santa Cruz County who are experiencing homelessness, have barriers to employment and who wish to reach financial self-sufficiency. For over 27 years, the Homeless Garden Project has helped trainees overcome obstacles to re-entering the workforce and gaining stable housing, graduating more than 650 individuals from the program. In 2017, 100% of Homeless Garden Project graduates secured employment and 75% secured housing.

By attending the Sustain Supper, guests will be helping to support trainees in transforming their lives and gaining the skills they need to build their home in the world.

The evening will feature a tour of the site, interesting talks, live music, and beverages from local purveyors. Delicious organic coffee and tea provided by Alta Organic Coffee Warehouse & Roasting Company.

Steve Wilson of Café Cruz will prepare appetizers and Sarah LaCasse, Chef Consultant of Earthbound Farm will prepare the salad course. FoodZense owner and creator, Emilse Pereira Beck, will prepare a vegan entrée. A meat entrée will be available. Dessert from Yulanda Santos, Pastry Chef at Aubergine in Carmel completes the supper. Her desserts are inspired by her surroundings and fresh produce from local farmers.

Tickets for the July 14, 2018 Sustain Supper benefiting Homeless Garden Project’s programs are $150 and are available at www.homelessgardenproject.org. If you are interested in volunteering at the event, please contact Justin Wright, Volunteer and Intern Coordinator, at JustinW@homelessgardenproject.org.

The Homeless Garden Project programs take place in our 3-acre organic farm and related enterprises. Learn more at www.homelessgardenproject.org or engage with us on Facebook and Instagram.