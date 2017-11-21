The Homeless Garden Project Holiday Store

Open Nov. 20 thru Dec. 24 Daily (Closed Thanksgiving) • 110 Cooper St., Suite 100G

The Homeless Garden Project’s shop carries a variety of handcrafted gifts including wreaths, beeswax candles, lavender products, and baking mixes made in its training program from herbs and flowers grown at it’s organic farm. All proceeds benefit the Homeless Garden Project. The store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Dec. 24, except for Thanksgiving.

The Holiday Store is at 110 Cooper St., Suite 100G, in the breezeway between Pacific Avenue and the Museum of Art and History. Call 831-426-3609.

The Homeless Garden Project’s transitional employment and job training program serves individuals in Santa Cruz County who are experiencing homelessness, have barriers to employment and who wish to reach financial self-sufficiency.

For over 27 years, the Homeless Garden Project has helped trainees overcome obstacles to re-entering the workforce and gaining stable housing, graduating more than 650 individuals from the program. In 2016, 91% of HGP graduates attained stable housing and income.

By shopping at the holiday store, guests will be helping to support trainees in transforming their lives and gaining the skills they need to build their home in the world.

If you are interested in volunteering at the Holiday Store, please contact Keren Reichler, Volunteer Coordinator, at KerenR@homelessgardenproject.org.