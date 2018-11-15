Home on the Grange!: Benefit Concert for PMR

Saturday, November 17 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Corralitos Grange Hall 165 Little Corral Way Watsonville.

Get ready to fall in love! Santa Cruz’s very own Anthony Arya, an amazingly talented singer and current contestant on “The Voice” will be performing a benefit concert for Pregnant Mare Rescue.

Not to be outdone, our beautiful rescued mares and their sweet foals will be waiting for their meet and greet with you and your friends! There is something special about a foal’s kiss or two. This fall the focus is on our rescues and their foals, and learning about their journey to Pregnant Mare Rescue, and the plight of our beloved American Horses.

We will be serving a delicious buffet lunch with wine and beer tickets available for purchase with one of our special Pregnant Mare glasses. All proceeds are benefiting the babies, their care and the Pregnant Mare Rescue Foundation.

It promises to be a fabulous day with a few surprises along the way and a willingness to have fun, and enjoy a great concert, delicious lunch and time with the mares and foals.

What to wear? Jeans or chic cowboy attire!

All ages are welcome, but an ID is required to purchase tickets for beer or wine. Parking will available at the entrance — please follow the signage.

Raffle tickets are $5 and we have some amazing raffle items! You can place as many of your raffle tickets in any item or experience you choose.

No outside animals/pets are allowed, other than a certified service animal.

For any questions please email: bellab.pregnantmarerescue@gmail.com or go to our website: http://www.pregnantmarerescue.org/

•••

Tickets $55 for Anthony Arya Concert, Lunch & More! Advanced ticket purchase only — there will be no ticket sales on the day of the event.