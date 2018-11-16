Holidays at the Boardwalk

Ice Skating, Holiday Trains, Fire Pits and Seasonal Treats

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk’s “Holiday Ice” returns starting November 17 with ice-skating and other festive activities in the Boardwalk’s Main Plaza through January 6. This is the second year the seaside amusement park has offered ice-skating by the beach.

A covered skating rink is the star attraction but not the only fun on tap this season. An impressive display of holiday lights and decorations, cozy fire pits, fun holiday photo ops, a kids’ craft corner, classic holiday movies, photos with Santa, seasonal games and treats, and hourly snow flurries are all in the forecast.

“This year’s Holiday Ice event is bigger and better than last year,” said event director Karley Pope. “The rink is a little larger and we’ve added more decorations, more fire pits, new fun photo ops, and more games and activities for kids. Even if you don’t skate, it’s exciting to check out all the festivities.”

Hop into Santa’s Giant Dipper sleigh inside Cannonball Arcade for a classic holiday photo. Take your own photo or find Santa in his “sleigh” on Saturdays and Sundays; November 24 through December 23, plus Friday, November 23 (the day after Thanksgiving) and Christmas Eve Monday, December 24: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (first 30 minutes of each hour).

Boardwalk food never sounded so good with tasty treats like Chocolate-Caramel-Popcorn S’mores, Peppermint Mochas and Eggnog Lattes, and made-while-you-watch Pumpkin Apple or Oreo Peppermint Crepes topped with whipped cream.

Admission to Holiday Ice and many activities are free. Skating is $14.95/hour, skates included. Skating reservations are recommended. Reservations for private parties including firepits and rink rentals are available. For more information and skating reservations visit https://beachboardwalk.com/Boardwalk-Holiday-Ice.

Weather permitting, some Boardwalk rides are open during Holiday Ice (check schedule to confirm). Boardwalk Arcades including Mini Golf are open daily.

The Boardwalk’s seasonal ice-skating rink is sponsored by Dignity Health Medical Network.

•••

Holiday Train Rides

Roaring Camp’s Holiday Lights Train rolls into the Boardwalk on the day after Thanksgiving, November 23 offering festive train rides through December 23.

The colorful lighted train makes a round-trip journey from the Boardwalk through the streets of Santa Cruz while passengers sing carols with Santa and Mrs. Claus and sip cider with friendly elves.

The Chanukah Train makes a one-night journey on December 3 as families gather to light the menorah, listen to stories, play dreidel and enjoy kosher refreshments. For all Holiday Train information and reservations visit — https://beachboardwalk.com/Holiday-Train-Rides

Holiday Party

Friday, December 7 • 6-11 p.m.

The Boardwalk Holiday Bash puts a fun spin on the traditional holiday party. Small companies, offices, departments, and groups of friends are invited to join the “mix-in” event for a cheerful evening with more play and less routine. Hang out with your co-workers while sharing an ocean-view with other small companies.

The festive evening includes arcade games, photo booths, a DJ, as well as a casual buffet dinner in the Cocoanut Grove and full bar. For Holiday Bash info visit https://beachboardwalk.com/Boardwalk-Holiday-Bash