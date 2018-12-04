Holiday Story Hour at Capitola Mall Used Bookstore

Presented by Friends of the Capitola Branch Library

Saturdays, Dec. 1-22 • 10-11 a.m.

To celebrate the Holiday Season, The Friends of the Capitola Branch Library used book store will be hosting a holiday story hour for families in the Capitola Mall on Saturdays during the month of December. The first reading will start on First Saturday, December 1st, from 10 – 11 in the carpeted area with couch seating just to the side of the Target entrance from inside the mall.

All children and parents are invited to join the Friends for the story book hour, enjoy free popcorn and browse the bookstore for a large selection of books. Almost all items are sold for one or two dollars each.

The store is located between Target and the food court, is open 12:00 – 4:00 on Fridays and Sundays and10:00 – 4:00 on Saturdays. There will be thousands of items (books, CDs and DVDs) on display in every genre for all ages and types of readers for holiday shoppers to choose from. Books are a great gift for every member of the family. 100% of the Proceeds will go to the new Capitola Branch Library.

The Friends are asking for book donations to meet the demands expected during the month of December. Children’s Christmas stories and all other holiday stories are especially in demand. If you have books, CDs and DVDs, that you would like to donate, email karen@sploids.com or call 831-854-7560 for pickup.