Holiday Helper, Gifts for Care Facility Residents

Become a Holiday Helper by giving to the often forgotten care facility residents in Santa Cruz County. Many residents don’t have family or friends to visit them during the holidays. We help to make their holiday special!

I-You Venture’s Holiday Helper program is now accepting donations and wrapped gifts through December 7, 2018. Gift suggestions include: New slippers, socks, shirts, lap blankets, scarves, stuffed animals, lotions, puzzle books and calendars. Please mark the packages male or female, with sizes, ready for delivery to care facility residents. It’s nice seeing the smile on their faces when they open their gifts!

Please drop off all gifts between 9:00 am and noon, Monday through Friday, through December 7, 2018.

Family Service Agency of the Central Coast

I-You Venture Program

104 Walnut Avenue, Suite 208

Santa Cruz, CA

For further information contact us at: 831-459-8917, Ext. 205 or 208.