Holiday Gift Guide 2017

Think Local First Tenth Anniversary • A Star Returns Home • Holiday Gift Ideas • The Perfect Holiday Gift • iSkate Comes to Capitola! • Holiday Events Calendar • Santa Cruz County Charitable Organizations • 2017 Holiday Color & Style • Holiday Family Activities • Second Harvest Holiday Food & Fund Drive • Using Herbs & Spices in your Holiday Cooking • Local Cuisine Circles the Globe • Cheese Tart with Apricot Preserves • Food is Medicine • Traditional Holiday Dishes Around the World • Goat Cheese Crostini with Prosciutto and Figs • Roast Lamb with Rosemary and Garlic • Brown Soda Bread • Beer Pairing for your Holiday Feast • Make a Difference in your Community! • Pet Friendly Practices for the Winter Season … and much more!