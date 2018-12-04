Holiday Food Drive

Second Harvest Food Bank Makes Your Donations Count

When family and friends gather to celebrate and give thanks, thoughts often turn to those who are not so fortunate. Generous folks may be interested in helping those who struggle with food insecurity, but it can be difficult to know the best way to help. Since tens of thousands of people in Santa Cruz County fight hunger on a daily basis – and not just during the holiday season — how can one person make an impact when the need is so great?

The Food Bank Makes Donated Dollars Go a Very Long Way

You may have heard that Second Harvest can provide four healthy meals for one dollar, but how do we do that? Because the food bank purchases food in large quantities to supplement our donations, we receive deep discounts that enable us to make a dollar go much further than the average consumer can. That’s why, if given a choice between receiving a $10 bag of groceries or a $10 donation, the food bank will choose the monetary donation because we stretch that $10 into 40 nutritious meals.

Donations That Fit Your Style and Budget

There are multiple ways to donate to the food bank. Choose to make a single donation or become a sustaining partner. A sustaining partner can customize the frequency and the amount of a regular, ongoing gift, and preferences may be updated at any time.

Donate in Someone’s Honor

Donations may be made in honor of someone special. In lieu of a traditional holiday gift, this option is a nice alternative for those hard-to-buy-for folks who “have everything” or would prefer not to receive a material gift. Instead, donors may choose to give Second Harvest a monetary gift in any amount. Fill out the online form, click Next, and you will be given the option to an honoree’s name.

Host a Virtual Food Drive

A fun and interactive way to give to the food bank is to create your own Virtual Food Drive. When you register, you will receive your own customizable page on our website which posts your goal and tracks the amount you have raised.

You will be able to send this link to all of your friends and family so they will easily be able to donate to your fundraiser online. Be sure to let people know that Second Harvest provides everything you need in an online toolkit and you may also contact us if you need any assistance.

•••

For more information, visit www.thefoodbank.org. Or, contact Bryn at 831-232-8314.