Holden Barker wins Capitola-Aptos Rotary Speech Contest

Holden Barker, a sophomore at Aptos High School, won a well-attended, competitive, Capitola-Aptos speech contest on Feb. 14th with his inspirational speech “Service Above Self.” He highlighted that success in life is really about helping others to succeed. Second place went to Annie Nigh, a senior at Soquel High School with her speech “The Pursuance of Passion.”

Third place went to Maddie Poona, a sophomore at Soquel High School with her speech “Finding the Value of Experiences.”

Honorable mention went to Emily Marschall-Niswonger, a freshman at Aptos High, Roxanne Harris, a junior at Soquel High, Sophie Nigh, a sophomore at Soquel High, and Stuart Morse a junior at Soquel High.

Holden received a first place prize of $200, Annie received $100, Maddie received $50, and all others received $25 for participating.

Holden went on to compete at the area level in San Lorenzo Valley and received an honorable mention. Congratulations to all the contestants for great speeches.

•••

For more information: capitola aptosrotary.org