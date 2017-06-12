Hillis Williams, Master of Material Designs

By C J

Many of us grew up thinking education was about the 3 R’s and that meant Reading, Riting and ‘Rithmatic. Add to that Reusing, Repurposing and Recycling you have the experience of Hillis Williams, an environmentally friendly artist in Soquel, California. He’s been a popular stop on our local Open Studios Tours for five years.

Open Studios Art tour is your opportunity to explore creativity in Santa Cruz County. For 32 years, their goal has been simple: connect artists with people who love art. For the first three weekends in October, artists from the redwoods to the bay open their studios so that friends, neighbors, and strangers from near and far can discover art in this stunning county. If you missed the 2016 tour, but would like to take a look at the Artist Guide, you can view the Guide online. Check out their website at www.artscouncilsc.org/open-studios/

Hillis Williams’ art medium is rugs! He learned the skill of hooking rugs from his mother Lucy. As a child along side his brother, their creative and playful mother kept her young sons happily occupied during the depression with this practical and entertaining activity. Colorful yarn and real tools attracted their mischievous character and instilled a sense of accomplishment and pride that set the stage for Hillis’s future.

All of Hillis Williams’ designs are original. The initial design is sketched onto the back of a loosely woven cotton material called Monk’s Cloth. He then uses several strands of yarn at once, “hooking” the yarn through the Monk’s Cloth from the back. Once the rug is finished, it is coated with a latex backing that holds the strands of yarn in place and provides a non-skid surface for the back of the rug.

During his career as a set designer for, Williams was into repurposing and recycling materials —it is ingrained into his psyche. Previously used materials became a natural choice for his art. His first rugs were made from army blankets that had been used in one of his sets. Wool sweaters became his preferred raw material because it allowed much more flexibility in color choices.

The work begins when he scavengers for all-wool sweaters that he patiently disassembles. Once he has taken off the buttons and other adornments he unravels the sweaters into skeins, using two different reels t the yarn is prepared for dying the yarn.

With baskets full of colors to choose from the hues and texture unfold a design. There’s something magical and fulfilling about making something out of nothing. If anyone knows this well it’s our community members with the experience of growing up in the deprecation. Hillis Williams brings the making of rugs into the spotlight of art that has a strong and appreciative following.

Hillis lives in Soquel California with his wife Peggy where they enjoy the art community and stay active in the community. See his video at hillis williamsrugart.com.

