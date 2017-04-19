Highway 129 to Close for Five Days

Curve Realignment Project to Close Section April 30 thru May 5

A major curve realignment project near Aromas will continue on a 1/2-mile section of eastbound and westbound Highway 129 near the Santa Cruz/San Benito County line with a five-day full closure beginning Sunday, April 30 at 9 pm until Friday May 5 at 11 pm.

Electronic message boards will be activated this week, alerting motorists of this work. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route or use detour map shown below. This project will improve traveler safety by realigning the highway to increase the curve radius and sight distance at this location.

Roadwork is scheduled to be completed in June, 2017. The contractor for this $4.5 million project is Graniterock Company of Watsonville, CA.