Highway 129 Section To Close for Five Days

Curve Realignment Project Near Santa Cruz/San Benito County Line Intensifies; Closure Starts Sunday, Jan. 15

A major curve realignment project near Aromas that began in April, continues on a ½-mile section of Hwy. 129 near the Santa Cruz/San Benito County line/railroad crossing and requires a five-day full closure starting on Sunday, January 15, 2017, weather permitting, Caltrans officials have announced.

Roadwork consists of fully closing Hwy. 129 from the Pajaro River Bridge, west for ½ mile, for five days, 24 hours a day, from 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 20 at 11 p.m. Electronic message boards will be posted, alerting motorists of this work. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route or use the detour on map shown below.

This project will improve traveler safety by realigning the highway to increase the curve radius and sight distance at this location. Roadwork is scheduled to be completed by the end of February 2017.

The contractor for this $4.5 million project is Graniterock Company of Watsonville, CA.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over or slow down when driving through Caltrans work zones.

•••

For lane closure information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in San Benito County, residents can call the District 5 toll free number at 1-831-423-0396 or can visit our website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm