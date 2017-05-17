Highway 1 Overnight Sweeping

Cleaning To Take Place Between Carmel And Watsonville

MONTEREY/SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES — Beginning Sunday night, May 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning, a four-night maintenance moving lane sweeping operation will take place along a 28-mile stretch of State Route 1 between Rio Road in Carmel, and the Pajaro River in Watsonville.

Electronic message boards will be posted alerting the public of this lane closure. The CHP will be present to assist with traffic control. Travelers should encounter minimal delays not to exceed five minutes since this is a moving closure. Roadwork is scheduled to be complete by Thursday morning, May 25.

This roadwork will be performed by the Caltrans Monterey maintenance crew to ensure a safe environment for all travelers.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other local Caltrans projects call the District 5 toll free number at 1-831-372-0862 or visit our website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#mon