Hello New Year; Goodbye Chaos

Getting Organized in 2017; One Step At a Time

By Pam Hudson

It’s January, and you’ve kick started your weight loss and exercise program, you’ve hit the white sales and scored the sheets you didn’t get for Christmas, and now you look around and realize it’s time to dig your way out of all that stuff that is strewn all over the floor, sofa and kitchen table.

Last year was filled with angst over lost items, stress over bulging dresser drawers and crammed closets, and pleading for others to “Pick Up Your Stuff And Put It Away!” But where? A little bit of organization here and there can significantly improve your daily actions, reduce stress and create peace in your life.

What holds us back from having a dream-like Martha Stewart organized home? Too much stuff; Not enough time; Deferred decisions; Sentimentality; Space constraints; Lack of enthusiasm and organizational know-how. Some people are born with what I call “The Organizing Gene” and keeping order is in their DNA. I am one of “those people.” My sister calls me compulsive, but she was ecstatic once I worked my magic on her closet, junk drawer, garage and home office.

What advice do I have for people who are juggling umpteen balls in the air and disorganization is a daily stressor? First, breathe… Identify what you ARE capable of doing to create order, and then identify what you are NOT able to tackle and consider hiring a professional. To begin your transformation, start small like with a sock drawer (toss, wash, match ‘em up), then move onto the junk drawer and as you pick up an item decide to: Toss; Keep; Donate; Relocate; Marinate.

Here is a strategy that can be applied to any disorganized location but let’s start with “The Dreaded Kitchen Junk Drawer.” Your goal is to decide quickly, and without sentimentality.

Toss what is broken or never used. Bam, right into the trash.

Keep what is useful, practical and makes perfect sense for that location.

Donate the 56 pencils and 142 erasers your child has amassed. Bag ‘em, and donate them to your child’s school. Massive amounts of the same thing are NOT your friend.

Relocate the golf balls into the golf bag in the garage, place the instruction manuals in the file with their warranties and receipts, put the packs of printed photos into your memory box, and store the deck of cards with all the other games. The goal here is “Like things like to be together.” It’s a useful strategy if you want to easily find those things in the future.

Marinate is tricky. Rather than fret over items you’re not sure where they should go, set aside ONE container, put those items in, and then make a game out of finding a home for each of those items.

Involve the family. Ask them where each item should live. By involving them, and enthusiastically introducing the concept of organization, you’ll plant a valuable “seed” in their minds that putting things away — in the right place — is easy, effortless and attainable.

While organizing a drawer may be manageable, tackling closets, garages and home offices aren’t quite as easy, and may take a bit more strategizing and time.

As a professional organizer, here’s how I approach the process, and so can you. When I first consult with my clients, we discuss their priorities and I identify key identifiers to determine:

Roadblocks to organization (space, time, knowhow) Assess optimum functionality and use for each space Understand what is, and is not currently working Get a feel for the level of enthusiasm or reluctance to edit each space Agree to a timeframe for completion. We create a game plan with goals, guidelines and storage infrastructure needs, and reassess as we make progress.

Making changes can be tough, so it’s important to only bite off what you can chew and not overwhelm yourself. If the closet needs attention, break the area into components, and start with the shoes. Be realistic about the amount of time you can commit to a task so that you ensure a smooth process and a winning outcome!

In my next column I’ll share with you tips and tricks on how to implement simple, “why didn’t I think of that” organizational solutions that will knock your socks off!

•••

Pam Hudson, owner of Simplify With Pam, a professional organizing business here on the Central Coast works with busy families, individuals and small businesses, as well as people who are downsizing, relocating and moving. Visit: www.simplifywithpam.com