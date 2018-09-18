The Santa Cruz community is mobilizing and organizing to raise money in support of a longtime local surfer, Brian Hart, as he slowly recovers from a serious surfing accident.

The Hearts for Hart Fundraiser is being hosted at Haut Surf Shop, 345 Swift Street, Santa Cruz on Sunday September 23 from 2 to 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $15 online at HeartsforHart.eventbrite.com and at Haut Surf Shop.

Come join in the spirit of Aloha and enjoy tasty bites, local libations, live music, and enter a raffle to win local prizes unique to our community. Come and be a part of the rebuilding of the Hart family’s lives.

“At first I didn’t even recognize the person I was resuscitating was my father,” according to 15-year old Santi Hart. Many surfers were in the water when Veronica Hart noticed that someone had gone under the water and was not coming up. She asked her son, Santi to go and help. Once Santi’s chest compressions brought the color back to the surfer’s face, Santi realized it was his father. He continued his compressions and was successful in resuscitating him.

“Santi saved my life,” says Brian. Santi and others kept Brian alive with continuous CPR until the emergency team arrived. Upon arrival at the hospital, Brian was unable to breathe or move on his own.

Brian will need expensive equipment and services for quite a while, such as an electric wheelchair and in-home nursing care. Since Brian’s flooring business is the family’s sole source of income, they are experiencing a huge financial loss, as well as experiencing the emotional toll of dealing with the roller coaster ride to recovery.

All money collected will go directly to helping the Harts rebuild their life during Brian’s recovery.