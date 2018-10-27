Health Trust Solicits Grant Proposals For 2018-2019

The Pajaro Valley Community Health Trust (Health Trust) announced the release of its 2018-2019 Request for Letters of Intent (LOIs) for organizations striving to promote good health, prevent disease, and address the healthcare needs of Pajaro Valley residents.

The Health Trust’s current five-year strategic plan, through 2020, outlines a commitment to funding and advocacy in four strategic priority areas: Access to Care; Diabetes and its Contributing Risk Factors; Health Professions; and Oral Health. The Health Trust prioritizes investment in programs and projects that serve the following populations: children and youth (newborn–age 21); farmworkers and their families; and low-income, underserved and undocumented individuals.

With this year’s grant making cycle, the Health Trust plans to award $215,000 to the most promising projects proposed in its competitive grant application process. Grants will be awarded to organizations whose efforts advance the Health Trust’s mission — to improve health and quality of life for residents of the Pajaro Valley — and the goals outlined in its 2015-2020 strategic plan.

For more information on eligibility requirements and how to apply, please visit the Health Trust’s website at https://pvhealthtrust.org/programs/grantmaking/ or contact grant making staff at (831) 761-5695 or email grants@pvhealthtrust.org.

Founded in 1998, the Pajaro Valley Community Health Trust in Watsonville, California is a nonprofit health foundation. Its mission is to improve the health and quality of life for all people of the greater Pajaro Valley by supporting programs and activities that ensure access to a full array of high quality, culturally competent healthcare services that promote health and wellness and support disease prevention.