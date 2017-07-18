Health Condition Self Management Program

For Diabetes, Heart Disease, Asthma, and High Cholesterol

The Santa Cruz Public Library System (SCPL), has partnered with the HEALTH Trust to bring the Better Choices, Better Health chronic illness self-management training program to Santa Cruz in August.

Better Choices, Better Health is a 6-week self-management program series provided by two trained community leaders. These workshops are for anyone dealing with the challenges of living with chronic or ongoing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, asthma, or high cholesterol and/or their caretakers. Participants will learn about stress management, dealing with pain & fatigue, weight management, decision making, and more.

According to the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency, chronic health conditions are the leading cause of death in the US, and are also the most preventable. The Health Santa Cruz County 2015 Report indicates that in 2015, 24% of adults over the age of 20 had high blood pressure. According to Library Director Susan Nemitz, “SCPL connects people with critical information that can transform lives. This is an excellent partnership with the potential to help many in our community live longer and healthier.” Workshops are fun, interactive, and designed to enhance regular treatment and condition-specific education.

•••

Workshops take place every Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. from August 5 through September 9. Participants are requested to attend each session, and registration is required. For more information or to register, please call 408-961-9877 or email bcbh@healthtrust.org.