Have a Safe, Legal, and Sane 4th

By Sergeant Brian Cleveland

As Santa Cruz County prepares to celebrate Independence Day on July 4th, the Sheriff’s Office wanted to provide the public with some tips to avoid a costly citation. The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to enjoy the holiday safely and responsibly. The Sheriff’s Office will have over 60 deputies and sergeants patrolling our community to ensure the safety of our community.

On July 4th, we will have firework suppression teams watching for violations of the county fireworks ordinance and taking enforcement action. There is a $1,000-dollar enhancement in effect for the following violations: consuming alcohol in public, carrying open containers of alcohol, excessive noise, and possession of fireworks. Do not let a costly citation ruin your holiday.

As a reminder: