Have a Safe, Legal, and Sane 4th

By Sergeant Brian Cleveland
As Santa Cruz County prepares to celebrate Independence Day on July 4th, the Sheriff’s Office wanted to provide the public with some tips to avoid a costly citation. The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to enjoy the holiday safely and responsibly. The Sheriff’s Office will have over 60 deputies and sergeants patrolling our community to ensure the safety of our community.
On July 4th, we will have firework suppression teams watching for violations of the county fireworks ordinance and taking enforcement action. There is a $1,000-dollar enhancement in effect for the following violations: consuming alcohol in public, carrying open containers of alcohol, excessive noise, and possession of fireworks. Do not let a costly citation ruin your holiday.
- Fireworks of any kind are not allowed in unincorporated Santa Cruz County; such as County beaches, North Coast, Davenport, Bonny Doon, San Lorenzo Valley, Live Oak, Soquel, Aptos, Corralitos, and Freedom.
- Alcoholic beverages are not allowed on County beaches or in public outside commercial establishments or residences.
- If you see what looks like a homemade explosive, stay back, call 911, and wait for law enforcement.
- Fireworks are a noise nuisance and we will be proactively looking for violations. Please reserve 911 and our dispatch center (831-471-1121) for issues related to public safety.
- Please pack your trash! We don’t want garbage on our beaches. Help us make this 4th of July a safe celebration for everyone.