Harvey West Park Swimming Pool is Open

With summer here it’s time to start making plans for where family & friends will be cooling off! Harvey West Pool is open for swim lessons, water exercise, lap swim and recreation swim.

Harvey West Pool is a great place for youngsters to learn to swim. Jim Booth Swim School offers classes to anyone who is ready to take the plunge and become the swimmer they’ve always wanted to be. Jim Booth and his staff have been teaching in Santa Cruz County for over 40 years and they are ready to turn your child in to a Super Swimmer. Jim Booth Swim School can be reached at 831-722-3500

Water Exercise classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. This low-impact class is perfect for those looking to get some exercise in our beautiful park setting. The cost is just $6 per class.

For those looking for a more relaxed experience, the pool is open for lap swim & recreation swim every day. The Harvey West lap pool is 25-yards with six lanes and the cost of lap swim is just $5 per visit. Recreation swim is just $4.

The Parks and Recreation Department also offers discount passbooks for water exercise, lap swim & recreation swim. For every 10 classes purchased you will receive 2 free. There are also family passes available for recreation swim. Call 831-420-5270 for more information.

For everything that the pool has to offer, there’s no reason not to spend time at Harvey West Pool, located at 275 Harvey West Blvd in Harvey West Park. Visit www.santacruzparksandrec.com for details.