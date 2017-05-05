Header

Harbor High’s 37th Annual Golf Tournament

By See Below on May 5, 2017

Friday, May 12 DeLaveaga Golf Course

Golf Tournament Times Publishing Group tpgonlinedaily.comThe Harbor High School Golf Teams proudly present the 37th Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, May 12, at the beautiful DeLaveaga Golf Course in Santa Cruz. This very special event features a shotgun format, cart, lunch, tee prizes, and dinner by El Palomar Restaurant. There will also be items from local businesses for a silent auction.

The Harbor High Golf Team along with the other athletic teams at Harbor High School can use your support. State and district budget cuts have forced individual schools and Athletic teams to assume greater financial responsibility for support. We greatly appreciate the community’s support, and we hope that you will once again consider making a donation or joining us as a foursome or single.

•••

For more information contact Scott Bedell, Tournament Director 831.588.2506

