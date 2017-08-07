Harbor High Football Enters New Era

By Tyanna Newman

The program this year is in a major cultural shift with the incoming of this new coaching staff, not to mention bringing on the First Female Football coach in the area.

We are looking for the community to step up and help us reach our goal of $10,000 for: new jerseys, improved equipment, clothing for players to promote unity, food for pre-game and post-game meals, coaches gear, transportation, the end of year banquet, and other unforeseen costs.

We are relying on the community of Santa Cruz because it is important for the student athletes to know that they have the community’s support and love.

The whole football coaching staff here at Harbor High School is excited to come into this program and pick it up from what it has been. Our players are becoming motivated because they see this is a staff that works with a winning attitude and with class.

We want all of the hard work we do to challenge and push yet make them feel rewarded for their efforts. Our boys are ready to get that first win against Yerba Buena and would love to see the support of the Santa Cruz community.

•••

Coaches Bios

James Gaynor, Head Coach / Quarterbacks & Wide Receivers. Hometown: Fort Washington, Maryland. Football Experience: Four Year College Starter – Gavilan, Monterey Peninsula, Valley City State University (2 as a RB, 2 as a WR). School Record at VCSU for Kick Return Average (35.5). NAIA vs. D2 Senior Bowl Team 2014 Captain. Coaching: Gila Ridge HS (AZ) Offensive Coordinator 2015-2016: Valley City State University (ND). Tight Ends / Fullbacks, Running Backs / Special Teams Coordinator.

Tyanna Newman, Running Backs Coach / Run Game Coordinator. Hometown: Boise, Idaho. Football Experience: Worked on staff for three football teams including two universities (Boise State University (ID) & Liberty University (VA) working with running backs, quarterbacks, tight ends/fullbacks, special teams and as a student coach. Liberty Football Strength & Conditioning Assistant Coach.

John Greathouse, Offensive Line & Asst. Defensive Line Coach. Hometown: Warren, Ohio. Football Experience: Played Division 1 High School Football in Ohio.

Steve Battisto, Defensive Line Assistant Coach. Hometown: Chicago, Illinois. Football Experience: 10 years playing DL, OL, LB, RB, Kicker and Punter. Coaching: Wrestling Coach for 3 seasons and second Year coaching football, both at Harbor.

Dustin Leffew, Linebackers Coach. Hometown: Hollister, California. Football Experience: Football since I was 9-yrs-old, played JC football at Gavilan College, all conference player and team captain in 2009. Coached/played intramural flag football at Arizona State University.

Dean Connally, Defensive Backs Coach. Hometown: Decatur, Alabama. Football Experience: Played football for 15yrs primarily as defensive back. Graduated from Austin high school. Two years at MPC junior college in Monterey. Conference Championship in 2011, and team captain. Earned scholarship from Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa.

Steve Polizzi, Special Teams Coordinator / Asst. Offensive Line. Hometown: Colorado Springs, CO. Football Experience: High School football, Coached peewee three years, assistant coach 2 years at Harbor.

David Lee, Speed & Agility (Strength & Conditioning Staff). Hometown: San Jose, California.

To donate go to: http://app.eteamsponsor.com/ETS/supportUs/41199996 or call: (800) 986-6128. All donations are tax deductible, any amount helps.