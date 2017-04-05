at Morgan Stanley

By Edita McQuary and Jessica Locatelli

Because April 15th falls on a Saturday, and Monday, April 17 is a District of Columbia holiday, the tax-filing deadline has been extended to Tuesday, April 18. Helping clients through tax time is perhaps one of the busiest seasons for their practice, but Erik Hanson and Jessica Locatelli assist their clients and referrals year-round with many intricate financial matters.

Doug was a retired executive who became an avid California municipal bond collector during his retirement and subsequently a client of The Hanson Locatelli Group at Morgan Stanley. As Doug’s health began to decline, Jessica Locatelli mentioned that he might consider including a beneficiary on his financial dealings to allow his family an introduction to his assets and an understanding of his investment philosophy.

From that simple suggestion 10 years ago, Erik and Jessica continue to assist Doug’s children in navigating the financial markets and managing their inheritance. Specifically, as the bond market has begun a reverse trend, The Group works closely with Doug’s children to explain the changes and the best solutions going forward. They still utilize tax mitigation strategies, insurance and estate planning tools, and many other investments that their father began with Erik and Jessica years ago. In fact, the client relationship is now gaining a third and fourth generation as The Group assists Doug’s grandchildren with home purchases, life insurance needs, and retirement planning as well as Doug’s great grandchildren’s college savings plans.

Kevin is a local business owner and entrepreneur. Erik and Jessica have worked with Kevin from start-up to final sale of his Silicon Valley based construction business. In the early years, The Group assisted Kevin’s company in raising capital as the thriving business needed an influx of cash to support its growing ventures. As Kevin’s company grew more profitable, he furthered his relationship with his financial advisors to include a corporate 401(k) retirement plan. The Hanson Locatelli Group not only advised Kevin on retirement savings, they also provided expertise on retirement planning to the entire company. Making sure Kevin and other key employees were adequately covered with life insurance as well as advising on cash management strategies for Kevin’s corporation were pivotal values that Erik Hanson also added.

Fast forward several years, Kevin has now successfully sold his company for a large cash profit. Kevin knows he cannot risk the proceeds of his life’s work with online advice or computer algorithms that could not possibly understand his current and complex circumstances. While the focus of their investment advice has changed over the years, Erik and Jessica continue to work with Kevin with a new focus on tax mitigation and long-term, predictable income strategies. Kevin knows that his decision was a wise one as he continues to work with The Hanson Locatelli Group at Morgan Stanley.

Erik Hanson, Financial Advisor, began his financial career in 2002 and has since furthered his expertise to obtain the Certified Financial Planner™ designation. This prestigious designation recognizes Erik for meeting rigorous professional standards, adhering to the principles of integrity, objectivity, competence, fairness, confidentiality, professionalism and diligence when dealing with clients. His wife, Pamela, and son, Jaxton, are also multi-generational residents of Santa Cruz County.

Financial Advisor Jessica Locatelli is a graduate of The University of California, Santa Cruz and holds her Series 7, 66, 31, NMLS, and CA Insurance licenses. She is married to Ty, a third generation local volunteer firefighter and a paid firefighter at Moffett Field. Together, they are raising their 9-month-old daughter, Mia, on their small boarding ranch, Boulder Creek Stables, in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The Hanson Locatelli Group at Morgan Stanley is located at 6004 La Madrona Drive, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. Telephone: 831-440-5297; erik.hanson@morganstanley.com, www.morganstanleyfa.com/thehansonlocatelligroup

