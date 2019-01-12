Hannah: Ready for Easter?

Hannah ID#A252659 came to the shelter as a stray after being abandoned in a field. Volunteers report that Hannah is a sweet and playful rabbit. She is curious and likes to visit with people when they come into the rabbit room.

Hannah is also good about using her litter box! If you are a rabbit fan, come meet gentle and loving Hannah today! Hannah is a brown and white spayed female rabbit

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Watsonville Location: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182