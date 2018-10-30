Halloween Schedule of Events

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31ST 2018

Redwood Monster Bash 6:30p.m. – 10p.m.

Mindwarp Entertainment presents the Redwood Monster Bash!! We will be putting on a Halloween concert in the hall at Roaring Camp Railroad. Before the show starts y ou will have to take the haunted walk from the parking lot to the venue itself. Two bands will be playing on this night of terror! We have Ginger and Juice opening up the night followed by a special and very electric intermission show with a costume contest!! Closing out the evening will be the Joint Chiefs!! With these two bands together we hope you will be ready to dance the night away. Halloween costumes are strongly encouraged!! Of course this will be a full production show with our killer PA system, our Mindwarp lighting rig and some props to help set the mood for the night. This will be a all inclusive show!! We will be bringing in beer and Wine with appetizers, all included with your ticket price. *while supplies last. Of course please drink responsibly!! $40 per ticket. All tickets will be will-called at the door on day of the event. Event is 21+ (must have valid photo ID to receive ticket)

Trick or Treating on the Wharf 4p.m.-6p.m.

Meet and take photos with your favorite characters. Treats from Wharf businesses.

Santa Cruz Wharf

21 Municipal Wharf

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Boulder Creek Trick or Treat and Halloween Party

Trick or Treat 5-7p.m. and Halloween Party 6p.m.-8p.m.

Come out and celebrate Halloween in downtown Boulder Creek! Trick or Treat with our local merchants and attend the Halloween Party at the Boulder Creek Rec Hall.

A Haxan Halloween with the Suborbitals 8p.m.-10p.m.

Local Band Performs Original Score to 1922 Silent Film, “Häxan or Witchcraft Through the Ages” on Halloween.in. The Suborbitals’ performance will include text from 1968 version’s Williams S. Burroughs narration. Häxan is a 1922 Swedish-Danish documentary-style silent horror film written and directed by Benjamin Christensen. Based partly on Christensen’s study of the Malleus Maleficarum, a 15th-century German guide for inquisitors, Häxan is a study of how superstition and the misunderstanding of diseases and mental illness could lead to the hysteria of the witch hunts. The documentary film contains dramatized sequences comparable to horror films. With Christensen’s meticulous recreation of medieval scenes and the lengthy production period, the film was the most expensive Scandinavian silent film ever made, costing nearly two million Swedish kronor. Although it won acclaim in Denmark and Sweden, the film was banned in the U.S. and heavily censored in other countries for what were considered at that time graphic depictions of torture, nudity, and sexual perversion. It is now considered to be Christensen’s finest work. In 1968, William S. Burroughs narrated a version of the film. This text is a classic example of the wry and beautifully wrote prose of the famed Beat writer. The Suborbitals have chosen to include much of this narration in their version of the film. Described as ‘a literary high,’ The Suborbitals are a Santa Cruz/Monterey band that enjoy near-cult status for their dark, seductive live shows. Driven by an incomparable rhythm section and woven together with wild flourishes of saxophone, their sound is highlighted by lurid melodies and unshakable lyrics. Michael’s on Main, 2591 S Main Street, Soquel, CA 95073

Downtown Trick or Treat 2p.m.-5p.m.

It’s the annual Downtown Santa Cruz Trick or Treat! Pacific Avenue will be closed from Water to Cathcart so families can enjoy Trick or Treating with Downtown businesses. See you all then! Downtown Santa Cruz, Pacific Avenue from Water to Cathcart Street.

Deer Park Trick or Treating (all day)