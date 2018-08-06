August 8 – October 7, 2018 • Opening Reception: Sunday, August 12 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Curated by Juan R. Fuentes, Hablamos Juntos explores visual dialogs created by prominent California Latinx artists at the Pajaro Valley Arts gallery in Watsonville.

In this extraordinarily rich exhibit, you will experience how our artists give voice to and navigate: daily life, current events, social, political and cultural issues, community, ethnicity, as well as personal narratives, myths, and history.

•••

Artist Talk: September 15 from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at the Watsonville Civic Plaza Community Room with Susana Arias, Yreina D. Cervántez, Amy Díaz-Infante, Dionicio Mendoza, and Juan R. Fuentes.

Curators’ Tour: September 16 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at PVA with Juan R. Fuentes and Michelle P. Mouton.

Artists: Susana Arias, Amalia Mesa-Baines, Eduardo Carrillo, Yreina D. Cervántes, Pablo Cristi, Amy Díaz-Infante, Juan R. Fuentes, Daniel Galvez, Lorraine García-Nakata, Carlos Jackson, Carmen León, José Lozano, Dionicio Mendoza, Viviana Paredes, Pancho Rodriquez, Michael Roman, Manuel Santana, Linda Vallejo, Cruz Ortiz Zamarron.

•••

A collaboration between Pajaro Valley Arts, Museo Eduardo Carrillo, and the Young Writers Program, this project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Hablamos Juntos exhibit is also presented in partnership with the San Jose Museum of Art, New Terrains collaboration. Through New Terrains: Mobility and Migration, South Bay arts organizations band together to present a series of cross-disciplinary exhibitions, programs and experiences that explore how bodies move through spaces—social, political, literal, and figurative.

Projects address timely topics such as transportation and urban planning, navigation and orientation, public protest, immigration and migration, and mobility in its many forms.

•••

For more information on New Terrains: https://sjmusart.org/new-terrains/connect