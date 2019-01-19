Habitat ReStore SC Celebrates Grand Reopening

Saturday, January 19, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Santa Cruz is marking the end of extensive parking lot construction work with a Grand Re-Opening. The public is invited to ReStore Santa Cruz at 719 Swift Street to enjoy live music, hourly raffles and a fifty-percent-off sale on Saturday, January 19, from 9 am to 5 pm.

“It has been a challenge to work through construction. We are grateful to our volunteers, customers, and donors who supported us even when the roads were torn up. We want to invite the community to enjoy the new parking area, take advantage of good deals on our existing merchandise, and maybe even win a prize,” says Rochelle Rountree, ReStore Santa Cruz Manager.

Habitat’s ReStore accepts and resells donations of materials such as new and reusable building materials, furniture and household goods. Pick-up service is available throughout Santa Cruz County. Donations are tax deductible. To arrange for a donation pick-up or learn about donation drop-off hours please visit www.habitatmontereybay.org/restore or call 831-824-4704.

Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay is a nonprofit housing organization dedicated to eliminating substandard housing by partnering with community volunteers, hardworking low-income families and local donors to construct decent, energy efficient, affordable homes. www.habitatmontereybay.org.

ReStore location: 719 Swift Street #62, Santa Cruz, CA 95060; 831-824-4707

Open to the Public: Tuesday through Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm.