Groundbreaking for New PVPSA Home

Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance (PVPSA) will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for their new additional location located at 411 East Lake Avenue in Watsonville. Guests and speakers will include community leaders and dignitaries.

PVPSA’s Kids Corner Plus! Capital Campaign has raised $2.7 million of the $3.1 million project that will house the expansion of services that PVPSA is able to offer This new home, located on the corner of East Lake Avenue and Brewington Avenue in Watsonville, will allow the organization to meet the growing needs of the community, create an efficient central location for staff, and offer ample space for support groups, therapy sessions and community gatherings. This new space will enable PVPSA to reach even more children and families of the Pajaro Valley, while revitalizing a very important corridor in the City of Watsonville.

“This new home will be a warm, welcoming environment for children and families; a place where they will feel safe, supported, and encouraged to move forward to a thriving life,” stated Erica Padilla-Chavez, Chief Executive Officer at PVPSA.

PVPSA Groundbreaking Ceremony, Wednesday, September 12 at 1:30 p.m. 411 East Lake Avenue, Watsonville.

PVPSA’s mission is to improve the quality of life of the students and families of the Pajaro Valley by providing health education, counseling and prevention services, and by advocating for public policies that protect the health of our community. 6,820 children are served by PVPSA annually, with over 525 parents and caregivers receiving parental education and support.