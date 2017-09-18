Greg Estrada Wins “It’s All in the Sauce” Contest

The Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee of the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau announced that Greg Estrada, recently retired Cal Fire Battalion Chief, of Watsonville won the “It’s All in the Sauce” contest at the 9th Annual Testicle Festival.

The contest invites attendees to prepare and bring their favorite dipping sauces for everyone to try out with the Rocky Mountain Oysters served as appetizers. Greg’s sauce was the favorite among the sauces tasted at the event. Karen Pisturino of Watsonville won the coveted “Best Sauce Name” section of the contest with her “Gonad Goo” sauce.

There was also a competitive horseshoe contest at the Testicle Festival. The winning team was comprised of Ricardo Am Rhein and teammate Scott Gorham.

All contest winners were presented with plaques memorializing their triumphant performances.

The 9th Annual Testicle Festival was recently held in Watsonville. The Rocky Mountain Oysters were served as hors d’ oeuvres and the sauces were enjoyed and judged by the record-crowd attending. A full chicken barbeque was served for dinner, with S’mores, made around the campfire, for dessert. The event also included a raffle, live and silent auction.

•••

Proceeds from the event go to college scholarships, agricultural education programs and activities of the Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee. If you haven’t tried a rocky mountain oyster, make sure to attend the 2017 event!