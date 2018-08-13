Greenwaste Recovery Opens Expanded Facility

New System to Help Jurisdictions Reach State Recycling Goals

SAN JOSE — GreenWaste Recovery, Inc. (GWR) recently completed significant upgrades to its garbage processing system as part of an expansion of its Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) operations in San Jose. The upgrade to GWR’s garbage processing line integrates innovative technologies to increase the recovery of recyclable materials and compostable organics placed in the garbage by consumers.

Working with technology provider Bulk Handling Systems (BHS), GWR’s system is the second facility in California to utilize Max-AI® technology, an Autonomous Quality Control (AQC) system utilizing the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) to identify recyclables and separate them by distinct material types.

This partnership between GWR and BHS has brought about an extremely advanced waste sorting system, uniquely handling only residential waste, expanding GWR’s processing capabilities and increasing the overall efficiency of MRF operations.

“Since 1992, GreenWaste has worked diligently to find technology and solutions to prevent materials from going to the landfill,” says Tracy Adams, Co-CEO for GWR. “We strive to provide the jurisdictions we serve with opportunities to remain ahead of the regulatory curve.

As the State of California continues to demand higher organic material diversion from jurisdictions, the newly-upgraded facility will further our ability to help the jurisdictions we serve to meet and exceed these new goals.”

The current upgrade to the garbage processing facility continues GWR’s spirit of innovation, doubling the processing speed of the facility and improving the quality of recovered materials.

With four (4) Max-AI® AQC units performing quality control on optically-sorted recyclables and two (2) additional Max-AI® AQC units recovering any remaining recyclables from the organic fraction of garbage prior to being sent to compost, this upgrade makes the GWR MRF operation in San Jose, CA one of the most advanced systems in the world.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business model and our company has a history of offering cutting-edge technologies,” said Frank Weigel, Co-CEO for GWR. “We have been offering garbage processing services to many of our jurisdictions for over a decade and this new system allows us to expand the jurisdictions we serve, process more garbage, and also increase diversion – a win-win-win.”

By combining the advanced technology of the Max-AI® units, the upgrades to the optical sorting capabilities of the system, and the hands-on knowledge of the GWR operations team, GWR now has the ability to expand garbage processing services to even more jurisdictions.

GreenWaste Recovery, Inc. is a privately owned and locally-operated recycling and diversion company that specializes in the collection of residential and commercial wastes and processing of trash, yard trimmings, curbside recyclables and food waste.

GreenWaste has been a pioneer in the recycling industry since its inception in 1991 and has demonstrated leadership in efficient, effective and environmentally sound collection and processing operations. GreenWaste currently processes recyclable materials from more than forty different jurisdictions including Santa Cruz County Area for Capitola, Santa Cruz County, and Scotts Valley.

